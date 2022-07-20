Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for TPXimpact Holdings

Crunching the numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£6.61m

UK£7.07m

UK£7.43m

UK£7.72m

UK£7.95m

UK£8.14m

UK£8.30m

UK£8.43m

UK£8.56m

UK£8.66m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 9.53%

Est @ 6.95%

Est @ 5.15%

Est @ 3.88%

Est @ 3%

Est @ 2.38%

Est @ 1.94%

Est @ 1.64%

Est @ 1.43%

Est @ 1.28%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1%

UK£6.2

UK£6.3

UK£6.2

UK£6.1

UK£5.9

UK£5.7

UK£5.5

UK£5.3

UK£5.0

UK£4.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£57m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£8.7m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (6.1%– 0.9%) = UK£169m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£169m÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= UK£94m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£151m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.5, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at TPXimpact Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.067. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For TPXimpact Holdings, we've compiled three further factors you should explore:

  1. Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with TPXimpact Holdings , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

  2. Future Earnings: How does TPX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • Professional investors haven't been this bearish on stocks since the 2008 financial crisis - and that sets the market up for a second-half rally, Bank of America says

    The bank said a contrarian rally for the stock market could materialize in the third quarter if inflation shows signs of slowing down.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Having a diversified investment portfolio is key to minimizing risk; however, that doesn't mean you should compromise on quality. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is one of my examples. Named after its flagship brand, Coca-Cola is an immense conglomerate that owns hundreds of beverage brands it sells worldwide.

  • Jeep’s China Failure Sends Foreboding Signal to Global Carmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022S&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapIt was one of the very first international auto brands to enter China, widely recognized by consumers and understood by its owners to have huge potential. And yet, Jeep is shutting down its only plant in the world’s largest market.The announcement this week that Stellant

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.

  • China bond defaults hit US$20 billion in 2022, more than double last year's total, as property developers teeter

    The value of bond defaults in China in 2022 has already more than doubled the full-year total from last year, as the accelerating debt crisis in the country's US$2.7 trillion property market spills over into other areas of the economy. Defaults by Chinese issuers have exceeded US$20 billion so far this year, compared with about US$9 billion for all of last year, with property developers accounting for most of the defaults, said Augus To, deputy head of research at ICBC International. "The defaul

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Warren Buffett Stock Right Now With $5,000

    Passive income is becoming increasingly desirable in the present economy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, in addition to global economic impacts linked to the war in Ukraine, have sent stocks into a downward spiral. Since the onset of 2022, the S&P 500 has shed 19% of its value, and the more speculative Nasdaq Composite has plunged 26%.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continues its buying spree, spending $122 million to boost its Occidental Petroleum stake to nearly 20%

    Buffett's company has scooped up 182 million Occidental shares worth nearly $11 billion this year, and it shows no signs of stopping.

  • Trump Media Probe Seeks Information on Obscure Private Equity Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal probe of Donald Trump’s social media deal is putting a spotlight on Rocket One Capital, an obscure private equity firm with no obvious connection to the transaction beyond a board member.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Miami-based private

  • Markets are signaling the Fed is being too aggressive in fighting inflation - and a 100 basis point hike this month isn't important to stock prices

    "[T]he pace of Fed hikes is not as important as where markets believe Fed Funds will average over the next 24 months," DataTrek's Nicholas Colas wrote.

  • Farnborough 2022: Boeing snares more orders for 737 MAX

    The Boeing Co.’s narrow-body 737 MAX continues to be its star at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. The manufacturer, which on Monday revealed an order for 100 MAX jets from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), on Tuesday announced a deal for up to 66 737s from private equity firm 777 Partners. "This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners, said in a press release.

  • China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years

    In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Alphabet Stock: What the Charts Say After 20-for-1 Stock Split

    Alphabet stock just underwent a 20-for-1 stock split. Here's how to trade the stock after the event.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]