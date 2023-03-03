Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Turbo-Mech Berhad (KLSE:TURBO)

Key Insights

  • Turbo-Mech Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.74 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of RM0.73 suggests Turbo-Mech Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

  • The average premium for Turbo-Mech Berhad's competitorsis currently 2,666%

Does the March share price for Turbo-Mech Berhad (KLSE:TURBO) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)

RM6.30m

RM6.73m

RM7.13m

RM7.50m

RM7.85m

RM8.20m

RM8.53m

RM8.87m

RM9.21m

RM9.56m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 8.30%

Est @ 6.88%

Est @ 5.89%

Est @ 5.19%

Est @ 4.71%

Est @ 4.37%

Est @ 4.13%

Est @ 3.96%

Est @ 3.84%

Est @ 3.76%

Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12%

RM5.6

RM5.4

RM5.1

RM4.7

RM4.4

RM4.1

RM3.8

RM3.5

RM3.3

RM3.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM43m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM9.6m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM116m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM116m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM37m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM80m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.7, the company appears about fair value at a 0.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Turbo-Mech Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.070. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Turbo-Mech Berhad

Strength

  • Currently debt free.

  • Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

  • Earnings declined over the past year.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Opportunity

  • Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

  • Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine TURBO's earnings prospects.

Threat

  • No apparent threats visible for TURBO.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Turbo-Mech Berhad, there are three relevant factors you should look at:

  1. Risks: As an example, we've found 5 warning signs for Turbo-Mech Berhad (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you need to consider before investing here.

  2. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

  3. Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

