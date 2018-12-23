Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of UPL Limited (NSE:UPL)

How far off is UPL Limited (NSE:UPL) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for UPL by following the link below.

Crunching the numbers

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹9.75k ₹-31.43k ₹24.23k ₹27.24k ₹30.61k Source Analyst x8 Analyst x8 Analyst x5 Est @ 12.39% Est @ 12.39% Present Value Discounted @ 13.55% ₹8.59k ₹-24.38k ₹16.55k ₹16.39k ₹16.22k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹33b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹31b × (1 + 7.7%) ÷ (13.5% – 7.7%) = ₹567b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹567b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = ₹300b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is ₹334b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹654.38. Relative to the current share price of ₹735.65, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at UPL as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

