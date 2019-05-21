Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

How far off is Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $191.13 $265.33 $247.83 $311.00 $302.00 $317.00 $330.36 $342.81 $354.66 $366.15 Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.21% Est @ 3.77% Est @ 3.46% Est @ 3.24% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10.01% $173.74 $219.22 $186.13 $212.32 $187.41 $178.81 $169.38 $159.77 $150.25 $141.00

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= $1.78b

"Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$366m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (10% – 2.7%) = US$5.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = $US$5.2b ÷ ( 1 + 10%)10 = $1.99b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is $3.77b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of $57.27. Relative to the current share price of $61.26, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

NasdaqGS:VRNT Intrinsic value, May 21st 2019 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Verint Systems as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.222. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.