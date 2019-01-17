Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Vetoquinol SA (EPA:VETO)

Does the January share price for Vetoquinol SA (EPA:VETO) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Vetoquinol by following the link below.

Is VETO fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €35.67 €39.15 €40.75 €42.42 €44.15 Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 4.09% Est @ 4.09% Est @ 4.09% Present Value Discounted @ 8.15% €32.98 €33.47 €32.22 €31.01 €29.84

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €160m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €44m × (1 + 0.7%) ÷ (8.1% – 0.7%) = €600m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €600m ÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)5 = €406m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is €565m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of €47.66. Relative to the current share price of €48, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Vetoquinol as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

