Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (HKG:868)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (HKG:868) as an investment opportunity by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Xinyi Glass Holdings fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$2.14b HK$2.76b HK$3.23b HK$3.63b HK$3.97b HK$4.25b HK$4.48b HK$4.69b HK$4.86b HK$5.02b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 16.89% Est @ 12.42% Est @ 9.3% Est @ 7.11% Est @ 5.58% Est @ 4.5% Est @ 3.75% Est @ 3.23% Present Value (HK$, Millions) Discounted @ 11% HK$1.9k HK$2.2k HK$2.4k HK$2.4k HK$2.3k HK$2.3k HK$2.2k HK$2.0k HK$1.9k HK$1.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = HK$21b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$5.0b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ 11%– 2.0%) = HK$56b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= HK$56b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= HK$20b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is HK$41b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of HK$9.4, the company appears about fair value at a 7.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Xinyi Glass Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.364. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.