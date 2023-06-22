Calculator: is your home at risk from the mortgage crisis?

Hundreds of thousands of homeowners are expected to fall behind on mortgage payments this year as a toxic cocktail of higher interest rates, stretched incomes and job losses crystallises.

More than 200,000 households had already fallen behind on payments by the end of June 2022, according to the Financial Conduct Authority. Then in May this year, Which?, the consumer group, estimated that around 700,000 British households have missed a mortgage or rent payment in the past month.

The City watchdog has warned a further 750,000 households are “at risk of payment shortfall” within the next two years, meaning their mortgage costs will climb to more than 30pc of their income.

Mortgage rates soared since December 2022. Average two-year fixed deals went from 2pc to nearly 6pc.

Use our calculator to work out if interest rate rises have put you at risk of falling behind on your mortgage payments.

