The calculator that shows Jeremy Hunt’s tax cuts are a farce

There was one huge downer to Jeremy Hunt’s National Insurance (NI) giveaway at the Autumn Statement yesterday – the continuation of the multi-year freeze to income tax thresholds.

That may sound like dull accountant jargon, but the Chancellor is banking on the public not fully understanding the financial implications – and banking billions of pounds in extra tax as a result.

Our calculator below shows that someone on £75,000 is paying an extra £2,500 in income tax due to the deep freeze on allowances, far more than the maximum anyone can save from the cuts to NI.

How does his trick work?

The Chancellord cut NI – slashing the basic rate by two percentage points for employees and by one percentage point for the self-employed – giving a welcome boost to take home pay for millions of workers.

But Mr Hunt left the frozen thresholds for income tax untouched – his so-called “stealth tax” – which wipes out Wednesday’s giveaway for higher earners.

The personal allowance, basic rate and higher rate thresholds have not increased since 2021, while the additional or top rate was also drastically lowered at the March 2023 Budget.

Failing to raise these thresholds after years of rampant inflation means taxpayers are being dragged into higher bands as a result of bumper pay rises driven by the soaring cost of living.

Estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility published on Wednesday show that, by 2028, four million extra taxpayers will be brought into the basic rate band, three million into the higher rate band and 400,000 into the additional rate.

The reality for many is that even with the upcoming cuts to NI, their tax bills will be far higher than what they would have been if the thresholds had risen with inflation.

That is why, in part, the UK’s tax burden continues to sit at a level not seen since the Second World War.

Use our calculator below to see how the tax threshold freeze has impacted your income tax bill.

To take an example – someone on a salary of £40,000 a year is paying an extra £519 in income tax now, compared to if the thresholds had risen in line with the Consumer Price Index since 2021.

That almost entirely wipes out the £550 reduction to their NI bill due to the measures unveiled by Mr Hunt on Wednesday.

The stealth tax is even worse for higher earners though – because Mr Hunt’s tweaks to National Insurance top out at a maximum gain of around £750 for anyone on a salary above £50,000.

Someone on £75,000 is paying an extra £2,500 in income tax due to the threshold freeze, and someone on £150,000 is paying an extra £2,800.

Wednesday’s giveaway from Mr Hunt will barely dent these tax bills.

