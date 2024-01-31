Calder Way in State College to remain closed for sewer line work

TechCrunch

The Reserve Bank of India issued new strict curbs on Paytm's Payments Bank, which processes transactions for financial services giant Paytm, barring it from offering many banking services including accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services. Wednesday's move, which goes into effect February 29, follows the Indian central bank ordering Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new customer accounts in 2022, a curb it maintains. The full extent of RBI's new direction remains unclear for now, but industry executives cautioned that it could severely disrupt Paytm's offline merchant business as well as the gateway business.