Most of South Lake Tahoe ordered to evacuate as California's Caldor Fire edges closer and crews scramble to keep blaze at bay

Most of South Lake Tahoe was under an evacuation order Monday after the growing Caldor Fire spread east and pressed closer to the scenic lakeside community.

Conditions worsened, and a red flag warning was in effect across the northern Sierra. Low humidity and gusty winds were expected to challenge firefighters urgently working to keep the blaze at bay.

The evacuation order, which was upgraded from an evacuation warning that had been in place overnight, covers almost the entire city of South Lake Tahoe and the surrounding area as the fire containment line was about 10 miles south from the lake.

As the fire burned around Highway 50 to the west, residents were told to head east toward Nevada. Part of the city that runs along the Nevada border was under an evacuation warning.

Officials at Barton Memorial Hospital said earlier Monday that all patients were being evacuated and transferred to partner facilities. The hospital can treat up to 63 patients and has a 48-bed skilled nursing facility.

The fire remained active overnight, especially in the northeast sections of the blaze, and ember casts traveled up to half a mile, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Jeff Marsolais, supervisor for El Dorado National Forest, said fire crews had hoped to prevent the flames from spreading east, but Sunday, "it let loose."

"Today’s been a rough day, and there’s no bones about it," he said.

The Caldor Fire started Aug. 14 and has burned more than 276 square miles. It is only 14% contained, according to Cal Fire. More than 470 homes have been destroyed and at least five people injured, Cal Fire said.

Fire crews have battled in rugged terrain, in some cases carrying hoses from Highway 50 to put out spot fires prompted by the winds. Several homes were destroyed along the highway, as well as minor structures at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort.

Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe's Zephyr Cove in Douglas County, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

Winds and dry conditions fueled the fire's spread Sunday. “To put it in perspective, we’ve been seeing about a half-mile of movement on the fire’s perimeter each day for the last couple of weeks, and today, this has already moved at 2.5 miles on us, with no sign that it’s starting to slow down," Cal Fire Division Chief Eric Schwab said.

The fire's press east brought its flames much closer to the popular vacation spot around Lake Tahoe, where thick smoke prompted many to leave. Cal Fire said nine national forests in the area were temporarily closed.

"Being closer to the state line, it’s all just pure tourism with everyone coming up here for casinos," said Breeana Cody, an employee at a bar and grill. "But everything is pretty vacant right now.”

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 85 large fires and complexes currently burning have scorched more than 3,900 square miles. California alone has 13 large fires burning.

East of the Caldor Fire is the Tamarack Fire, which firefighters have largely contained at 82%. The Dixie Fire, farther north and 48% contained, is the second-largest in state history at 1,196 square miles. The Dixie Fire has destroyed 1,277 homes and other buildings, according to Cal Fire.

Climate change has led to particularly active fire seasons across the West in recent years. Warming temperatures have made it easier for fires to burn larger and more frequently.

Contributing: Jorge Ortiz, USA TODAY; Kristin Oh, Reno Gazette Journal; The Associated Press

