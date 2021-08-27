Caldor Fire prompts Lake Tahoe evacuation warnings
South Lake Tahoe is under a state of emergency as the Caldor Fire nears. The wildfire has already burned more than 450 homes.
South Lake Tahoe is under a state of emergency as the Caldor Fire nears. The wildfire has already burned more than 450 homes.
The Caldor Fire churned through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, cloaking much of the area in toxic smoke and sending tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend. A favorable turn in weather Saturday afternoon allowed firefighters to make progress and increase containment of the Caldor Fire to 19%, up from 12% the day before, said Capt. Stephen Horner, a Cal Fire spokesman for the Caldor Fire.
Over 2K firefighters are battling the Caldor Fire as it nears iconic Lake Tahoe, spurring the first evacuation warnings to those inside the basin.
California’s Caldor Fire grew to over 145,000 acres in the early hours of August 28 with a series of mandatory evacuation orders in place, officials said.Footage shot by Craig Philpott at Strawberry, south of Lake Tahoe along Highway 50, shows the amount of smoke in the air in the region.Officials have said the Caldor Fire is currently 19 per cent contained and estimate its containment date to be September 8.Cal Fire said on August 27 “the fire remained most active throughout the day on the Northeast area along Highway 50 and in the area of Sierra Springs on the Western side of the incident”. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful
The Caldor fire has swelled past 143,000 acres and continues to burn toward South Lake Tahoe, where evacuation warnings have people on high alert.
On the front lines of battle to keep Caldor fire from hitting Lake Tahoe
The Caldor Fire is racing closer to the Tahoe Basin. The evacuation zone remains steady as fire crews rush to protect the community of Strawberry.
Pen Farthing told an adviser to the defence secretary that he would "f-----g destroy you" over the Government’s handling of the Kabul evacuation, it emerged.
Smokey skies in Tahoe brings tourists to the Central Coast
Injuries updates on Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay and infielder David Bote.
The Giants have already begun discussing contract extensions with impending free agents.
“By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned on Thursday evening.View Entire Post ›
Life-threatening storm surge expected along Louisiana, Mississippi coasts, including New Orleans, National Hurricane Center warned.
The hurricane will reach Louisiana's shores on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and government officials have already declared a state of emergency in the state.
The inundation is expected to stretch from parts of Louisiana to the coast of Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center said.
With no time left to properly evacuate, New Orleans residents should prepare to ride out Hurricane Ida at home, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday.Why it matters: The hurricane is forecast to hit the central Louisiana coast as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere isn't enough time to establish necessary highway contraflow procedures to evacuate all residents before Ida is expected to t
Ida was forecast to reach Category 4 strength, with winds estimated at 140 mph, before it makes landfall Sunday afternoon or evening.
Ida is expected to make landfall exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast.
Severe storm and flash flooding moves through Tucson.
One visitor told ABC7 the scene in the popular vacation destination was "like armageddon"
Disasters have forced many families to question whether living in the region can continue as the climate crisis intensifies A red tractor is left behind as a home burns in Plumas county, California, impacted by the Dixie fire. Photograph: Eugene García/AP Megan Brown’s family has stewarded several ranches in and along California’s northern Sierra Nevada for six generations. But in the last four years, the Browns have faced unprecedented challenges. Four different wildfires have touched the famil