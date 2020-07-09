Caldwell Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

Third quarter revenue of $11.6 million .

Third quarter operating profit of $647 thousand .

TORONTO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended May 31, 2020. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

2020 2019 2020 2019 Professional fees $11,223 $19,535 $45,562 $49,247 License fees $39 $38 $153 $629 Direct expense reimbursements $294 $374 $1,224 $1,291 Revenues $11,556 $19,947 $46,939 $51,167 Cost of sales $8,925 $14,704 $35,415 $38,208 Reimbursed direct expenses $294 $374 $1,224 $1,291 Expenses $1,690 $3,330 $8,785 $9,677 Operating profit $647 $1,539 $1,515 $1,991 Interest expense on lease liability¹ $92 - $220 - Investment income (loss) ($748) $88 ($612) $144 Earnings (loss) before tax ($193) $1,627 $683 $2,135 Net earnings (loss) after tax ($504) $1,035 $274 $1,279 Net earnings (loss) per share ($0.025) $0.51 $0.013 $0.063

1. Effective September 1, 2019 IFRS 16 was implemented resulting in a change to the way leases are treated and giving rise to interest expense on lease liability. During periods prior to fiscal 2020, all lease related expenses were recognized as occupancy costs and included in expenses in arriving at operating profit.

"This is a challenging business environment for the executive search industry," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Our third quarter revenue is down 42 percent over last year, which we believe is in line with our industry overall. That said, we remain extremely confident about our ability to manage our business through this pandemic and economic downturn."

Wallace continued: "In light of uncertainties in the depth and length we would be impacted, we took quick and decisive steps to actively manage costs, preserve capital and enhance liquidity. Our cash and untapped available credit facilities have us in an excellent financial position, allowing us to continue focusing on growth initiatives and, in particular, partner recruitment. We were pleased to announce the addition of a new partner, Peter Reed, during the quarter and expect to make further progress in the fourth quarter, leveraging the uncertainty in the industry with the stability and the opportunities Caldwell has to offer."

Financial Highlights (all numbers expressed in $000s)

On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization (WHO) characterized the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) a public health emergency. At that time, there had not been a direct negative impact seen in the regions we operate in of Canada , the United States and the United Kingdom . On March 11 , the WHO expanded its characterization of COVID-19 to a global pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 on the Company has been significant and was experienced consistently across all three of our primary geographies. Areas of impact include both revenue and costs.





Third Quarter





Year to date



Operating profit:

Third Quarter





Year to date



Net earnings after tax:





Average Number of Partners, Annualized Professional Fees per Partner, Number of Assignments, Number of Assignments per Partner, Average Fee per Assignment, Revenue, Net of Reimbursements and Unencumbered Cash do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to measures presented by other companies. These operating measures are used by the Company to analyze its results. Please refer to section "Non–GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Measures" in the Company's MD&A for a definition of these terms.

For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and maintain our dividend; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.







THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited - in $000s Canadian)



As at As at



May 31 August 31



2020 2019 Assets



Current assets





Cash and cash-equivalents 14,873 10,623

Marketable securities - 5,832

Accounts receivable 6,388 11,915

Unbilled revenue 4,104 4,086

Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,609 2,320



27,974 34,776 Non-current assets





Restricted cash 47 45

Marketable securities 88 85

Advances 896 1,047

Property and equipment 2,269 1,379

Right-of-use assets 7,759 -

Goodwill 1,362 1,313

Deferred income taxes 1,590 1,963 Total assets 41,985 40,608







Liabilities



Current liabilities





Accounts payable 1,230 3,389

Compensation payable 14,525 21,222

Lease liability 2,117 -

Dividends payable - 459

Income taxes payable 84 576



17,956 25,646 Non-current liabilities





Compensation payable 574 1,068

Lease liability 6,600 -

Provisions - 49

Government loan payable 2,224 -



27,354 26,763 Equity attributable to owners of the Company





Share Capital 7,515 7,515

Contributed surplus 15,008 15,005

Accumulated other comprehensive income 871 581

Deficit (8,763) (9,256) Total equity 14,631 13,845 Total liabilities and equity 41,985 40,608







THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended Nine months ended

May 31 May 31

2020 2019 2020 2019









Revenues









Professional fees 11,223 19,535 45,562 49,247

License fees 39 38 153 629

Direct expense reimbursements 294 374 1,224 1,291

11,556 19,947 46,939 51,167









Cost of sales 8,925 14,704 35,415 38,208 Reimbursed direct expenses 294 374 1,224 1,291

9,219 15,078 36,639 39,499 Gross profit 2,337 4,869 10,300 11,668









Expenses









General and administrative 1,449 2,788 8,003 8,631

Sales and marketing 151 440 833 983

Foreign exchange loss (gain) 90 102 (51) 63

1,690 3,330 8,785 9,677 Operating profit 647 1,539 1,515 1,991









Interest expense 92 - 220 -









Investment loss (income) 748 (88) 612 (144) (Loss) earnings before income tax (193) 1,627 683 2,135









Income tax expense 311 592 409 856









Net (loss) earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company (504) 1,035 274 1,279









Earnings per share









Basic and diluted ($0.025) $0.051 $0.013 $0.063



















CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended Nine months ended

May 31 May 31

2020 2019 2020 2019









Net (loss) earnings for the period (504) 1,035 274 1,279









Other comprehensive income (loss):







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings









Cumulative translation adjustment 316 238 290 337 Comprehensive (loss) earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company (188) 1,273 564 1,616



THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in $000s Canadian)







Accumulated Other Comprehensive









Income











Unrealized









Cumulative Gains on







Contributed Translation Marketable Total

Deficit Capital Stock Surplus Adjustment Securities Equity













Balance - August 31, 2018 (9,854) 7,515 15,002 770 487 13,920













Adoption of IFRS 9 818 - - - (818) -













Adoption of IFRS 15 1,291 - - - - 1,291













Net earnings for the nine month period ended













May 31, 2019 1,279 - - - - 1,279













Dividend payments declared (1,377) - - - - (1,377)













Share based payment expense - - 2 - - 2













Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 337 - 337













Balance - May 31, 2019 (7,843) 7,515 15,004 1,107 (331) 15,452













Balance - August 31, 2019 (9,256) 7,515 15,005 967 (386) 13,845













Adoption of IFRS 16 1,137 - - - - 1,137













Net earnings for the nine month period ended













May 31, 2020 274 - - - - 274













Dividend payments declared (918) - - - - (918)













Share based payment expense - - 3 - - 3













Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 290 - 290













Balance - May 31, 2020 (8,763) 7,515 15,008 1,257 (386) 14,631



THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Nine months ended

May 31

2020 2019





Cash flow provided by (used in)









Operating Activities





Net earnings for the period 274 1,279

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash







Depreciation of property and equipment 345 387



Amortization of intangible assets - 70



Depreciation of right-of-use assets (note 8) 1,074 -



Amortization of advances 960 632



Interest expense on lease liabilities 220 -



Loss (gain) on marketable securities classified as FVPL 626 (118)



Share based payment expense 3 2



(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans (119) 34



Decrease in provisions - (31)



Decrease in deferred revenue - (438)



Decrease (increase) in unbilled revenue 117 (980)



Decrease in deferred income taxes - 214



Decrease in cash settled share-based compensation payable (494) (658)

Changes in working capital







Decrease in accounts receivable 5,870 2,065



Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (86) (260)



(Decrease) increase in accounts payable (590) 12



Changes in income taxes receivable/payable (461) (1,979)



Decrease in compensation payable (5,933) (2,268)



Payment of cash settled share-based compensation (1,155) (943) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 651 (2,980)









Investment Activities





Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 5,206 -

Additions to right-of-use assets (3,218) -

Payment of advances (576) (2,234)

Proceeds from release of restricted cash - 94

Purchase of property and equipment (1,210) (487) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 202 (2,627)







Financing Activities





Increase in lease liability 3,585 -

Dividend payments (1,377) (1,326)

Payment of lease liabilities (1,363) -

Sublease payments received 238 -

Proceeds from government loan 2,267 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,350 (1,326)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 47 289 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,250 (6,644) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 10,623 14,885 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 14,873 8,241

The net impact of opening balance sheet adjustments as a result of implementing IFRS 16 have been eliminated in the creation of the consolidated interim statements of cash flow.

