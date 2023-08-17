Caldwell County deputies investigate shooting involving child

A shooting involving a child is being investigated by deputies in Caldwell County Thursday.

Capt. Aaron Barlowe told Channel 9 they got the call around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

ALSO READ: Man killed in Boone road rage shooting was a father to a newborn, family says

Deputies were investigating out on Rocky Road near Lenoir.

Barlowe could not confirm the child’s age or condition.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating what led up to the shooting. It’s not clear if anyone will be charged.

>> Channel 9′s Ken Lemon is headed to the scene and is working to learn more information.

(WATCH BELOW: 4-year-old child shot to death in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says)