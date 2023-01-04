Caldwell County teacher accused of sex crime involving student, police says

A media coordinator at a Caldwell County elementary school has been accused of a sex crime involving a student, according to police.

Channel 9 has learned that the alleged incident happened while the suspect worked as a high school science teacher in Lenoir back in 2018.

Our own Dave Faherty learned more about the allegations and the reason behind the suspect’s transfer to the elementary school from the high school.

Caldwell County School District told Ch. 9 the suspect had requested an internal transfer months before the district knew anything about the allegations and years since the alleged crime happened.

King Creek Elementary confirmed that the accused media coordinator, John Sullivan, was placed on paid leave back in November, then resigned last week. Around that time he was charged with felony indecent liberties with a student.

According to the arrest warrant, Sullivan was a science teacher at Hibriten High back in 2018. He continued to work at the high school until the end of the year before requesting a transfer to Kings Creek Elementary for this school year.

Ch. 9 received a statement from the school district saying, “On Dec. 20, 2022, his status was changed to suspension without pay pending a recommendation by the Superintendent for dismissal to the Board of Education. There is no concern regarding any current student.”

