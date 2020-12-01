There's no place like 'home' for the holidays, except maybe this year

Stella Artois brings back the joy and nostalgia of a home-cooked holiday meal

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - December marks the start of the holiday season; a time for families to come together, create memories and enjoy a delicious homecooked meal. And while the majority of Canadians (78%) typically celebrate the holidays, the introduction of more lockdowns and heightened restrictions nationwide mean that families – and restaurants – will face a challenging holiday season in this 'new normal'. Cue Stella Artois' latest holiday campaign: 'A Taste of Home'.

Stella Artois partners with local restaurants this holiday season to bring a 'Taste of Home' to Canadians. (CNW Group/Stella Artois)

In a recent Ipsos Survey for Stella Artois Canada, it was revealed that nearly all those who celebrate (86%) say they plan to limit the size or scale of their holiday gatherings, while another majority (72%) think it's best to skip any travels this December.

"This year has been unlike any other, and the holiday season is going to be no exception," says Mike Bascom, Senior Marketing Director, Stella Artois Canada. "For so many, the holiday season evokes a great deal of emotions, with the meal occasion and family traditions being central to that feeling of home. So, regardless of where you may be, we hope to give countless Canadians a way to revisit memories while also making new ones through this campaign, safely."

In a bid to bring 'A Taste of Home' to Canadians this year, Stella Artois will be launching a sentimental holiday campaign centralized around a long-form online video that goes live on December 1. Through this story, Stella Artois will celebrate the joy of a home-cooked meal and bring a taste of home to an unsuspecting Canadian who is unable to go home for the holidays.

Coinciding with the video will be a consumer-facing Taste of Home program that re-supports Rally for Restaurants (RFR), a national gift card program launched in April that helps all bars and restaurants across Canada by providing immediate financial relief at a time when they need it most. To bring this to life, Stella Artois will team up with RFR partners including Chef Chris Locke (Marben), Chef Simon Laborde (Les Enfants Terribles), Chef David Wong (Earls) and others to share the convenience of a home-cooked holiday meal with Canadians. Each partner will offer made to order takeout dinners inspired by the chef's own taste of home, making it easier for Canadians to celebrate the holidays during this new normal. Visit the website for a full list of participating restaurants and Taste of Home menus.

"Home for me is the United Kingdom, so I'm excited to offer my own taste of home – especially this year," says Chris Locke, Executive Chef, Marben Restaurant. "Food is at the heart of what makes the holiday season so memorable and special, so I hope my menu will provide a sense of comfort, convenience and familiarity this holiday season."

Canadians looking to support local restaurants during the holiday can visit www.rallyforrestaurants.ca – a national gift card program launched back in April – that has generated over $650,000 in financial support for local restaurants. As of November, the website has been updated with a number of upgrades including a heated patio search filter, gift card extensions (redeemable until December 31, 2021) and a new gift card option: for every $100 gift card purchased from participating restaurants, Stella Artois will add an additional $25 to the value of the gift card, all of which will benefit the establishments. The best part: gift cards can be redeemed for in-restaurant or takeout dining.

For more information about the 'Taste of Home' holiday campaign and all participating restaurants offering an inspired takeout meal, please visit www.mytasteofhome.ca.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavour and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager.

About Rally for Restaurants

Stella Artois launched Rally for Restaurants in April 2020 in response to the global pandemic and its devastating impact on the local food service industry. Rally for Restaurants is a national gift card program that supports ALL bars and restaurants across Canada by providing immediate financial relief at a time when they need it most. The concept is simple: consumers can purchase a $25 or $50 gift card for the restaurant of their choice, and Stella Artois will add an additional $10 to the value of the gift card. To-date, Rally for Restaurants has registered over 1,000 participating restaurants across Canada, sold over 15,000 gift cards and infused over $650,000 back into the industry through gift card sales. For more information or to purchase a gift card, visit www.rallyforrestaurants.ca.

About the Survey

On behalf of Stella Artois, Ipsos conducted an online survey of 1,000 Canadians aged 18+ between November 12-13, 2020. The sample was weighted according to Census data and results are accurate to within ± 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

