Caldwell FFA officers receive gold ratings on officer books

CALDWELL −The Caldwell FFA secretary, treasurer and reporter submitted officer books to the district for evaluation. All three of these officers received gold ratings and will be recognized for their work at the Ohio State FFA Convention in May.

Wyatt Clark

Treasurer Wyatt Clark was responsible for gathering and creating important documentation such as the overall balance of funds and individual financial records. He also had to write monthly financial reports to discuss at each meeting that were also included in the book.

Anna Saling

Reporter Anna Saling was responsible for collecting and writing articles and newsletters for the chapter. She also created the chapter scrapbook and kept records of posts created by the chapter on social media.

Molly Ackley

Secretary Molly Ackley was responsible for creating agendas, taking minutes during meetings and keeping track of members attendance at events. She also is in charge of correspondence and keeping the Agricultural Experience Tracker up to date.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Caldwell FFA students will be recognized at state convention