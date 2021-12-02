Caldwell man arrested by ICAC unit, charged with sexual exploitation of a child

A 20-year-old Caldwell man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child, according to an Idaho Attorney General’s Office news release.

Daniel Lynn Bowden was booked into the Canyon County jail Wednesday after being arrested by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit for allegedly possessing sexually exploitative material, which is a felony.

The Caldwell and Meridian police departments, Homeland Security and the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted ICAC with the case, the news release said.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the ICAC unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. More information can be found at ICACIdaho.org.