Caldwell man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after ‘accidental’ shooting leaves 1 dead

A man “accidentally” shot and killed a woman Thursday, Caldwell police said.

Caldwell officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 5100 block of Danville Street early in the day, according to a news release from the Police Department. The officers found a 59-year-old woman who was shot once in the chest. The woman was treated by paramedics, but she died at the scene.

Steven Smith, 53, of Caldwell, told 911 dispatch that he shot the woman accidentally, police said. He was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to a news release from the department and online jail records.

The pair lived together, police said. The Idaho Statesman has reached out to Caldwell police for more information.

Authorities said they did not believe anyone else was involved in the incident, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Caldwell detectives were investigating the shooting with the help of the Canyon County’s Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Lab team.