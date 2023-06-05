Caldwell man charged with sexually abusing child for a decade. Here’s the jury’s verdict

A jury on Friday found a Caldwell man guilty of multiple child abuse charges for crimes that spanned a decade, according to a Monday news release from Canyon County officials.

Yovany Garcia Lopez, 39, was convicted on two charges of lewd conduct with a minor, one charge of sexual abuse of a minor and one charge of injury to a child. All of the charges are felonies.

Officials said Garcia Lopez abused a single victim over the course of a decade, between 2011 and 2021. The abuse included “sexual touching, manipulation, physical abuse, grooming and threats to keep the child from disclosing the abuse,” the news release said.

Garcia Lopez is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8. He faces life in prison and a $50,000 fine for each lewd conduct charge, as well as well as up to 25 years in prison for the sexual abuse charge and up to 10 years for the injury to a child charge.