Caldwell man faces child sex charge

Jan. 25—ALEXANDER COUNTY — A Caldwell County man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

On Jan. 4, the Alexander County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible sexual assault. Alexander County Department of Social Services was notified of the allegations. According to the report, the incident occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Corey Dalton Anderson, 27, of Caldwell County has been arrested and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was set at $50,000 secured. He was transferred to Alexander County Detention on Jan. 19.

No other information about what Anderson is accused of doing was released.