A Caldwell man sexually abused a child for a decade. District judge just sentenced him

A Caldwell man convicted by a jury of sexually abusing a child could serve 30 years in prison.

Third District Judge Randall Grove on Tuesday sentenced Yovany Garcia-Lopez, 39, to a prison term of 17 years fixed and 13 indeterminate, which means he must serve 17 years before being eligible for parole, according to a news release from Canyon County.

A jury in June found Garcia-Lopez guilty on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, and one count each of sexual abuse of a minor and injury to a child, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting.

All three charges are felonies, and all were related to a single victim who was abused, manipulated and groomed between 201 1 and 2021, the release said. Garcia-Lopez made threats to prevent the child from disclosing the abuse, authorities said.

Grove also ordered Garcia-Lopez to pay a $5,000 fine and not have any contact with the victim for the duration of his sentence, whether he’s in prison or out. He has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“The bravery shown by the victims in these types of cases is truly commendable,” said Bryan Taylor, Canyon County prosecutor, in the release. “Not only do they have to undergo physical and sexual abuse, but they also have to endure getting up on a witness stand and confronting their abuser. That takes incredible strength, and I’m thankful for days like today when they receive the type of justice that they deserve.”

