A Caldwell man shot a police officer in September. He’ll spend several years in prison

A 51-year-old Caldwell man was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison Monday for shooting at Caldwell Police Department officers, including one he struck in the wrist, according to a news release.

Bradley R. Day was sentenced by 3rd District Judge Gene A. Petty for felony aggravated battery upon certain personnel and aggravated assault upon certain personnel, according to the release. He faces a combined eight-year fixed sentence on the two charges, followed by a 22-year indeterminate sentence, so he could be eligible for parole after serving eight years.

Day was also ordered to pay $14,800 in restitution to the officer, and $5,000 in fines and court costs.

Last September, Day was arrested after firing at law enforcement and shooting a police officer in the wrist. According to a September news release, Caldwell Police officers went to a home in the 1200 block of East Linden Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 after receiving a report that a man in the home was suicidal.

When police arrived, Day began firing at them from a first-floor window before relocating to a second-story window and continuing to shoot, according to Tuesday’s news release from Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Taylor’s office.

For several hours that evening, Day fired “multiple shots from a high-powered rifle at responding officers” and caused “severe damage” to a patrol vehicle, the release said.

“Officers were able to return fire in Day’s direction until he eventually stopped shooting,” according to the release. He was arrested inside the residence without additional shots fired.

“Day later told detectives that he didn’t intend to kill any police officers; he only shot at them because he wanted the officers to kill him,” the release stated.

The officer who was shot in the wrist was taken to a hospital and later released. Day was not injured in the shooting.

At Monday’s sentencing, Petty said “the person you directed the harm to was someone who had not done anything to you ... For this evening, for this crime, you deserve to be in prison.”