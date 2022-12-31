Caldwell, Nampa police help in arrest of 48-year-old California fugitive hiding in Idaho

A 48-year-old man from California labeled a “violent fugitive” by police was arrested Thursday evening in Caldwell.

According to a news release, Caldwell Police Department officers and the U.S. Marshals Service had been monitoring a home on Sage Place where they believed a man named Humberto Correa-Velasquez was hiding. Police said he fled California, where he is wanted for murder.

After several hours of surveillance, the U.S. marshals, assisted by Caldwell and Nampa police, arrested the man as he left the home in a vehicle at around 7 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident, police said, and records show he is in the Canyon County jail.