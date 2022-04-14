Caldwell officer allegedly hit a man while on duty. Now he faces an additional charge

The long-serving Caldwell police officer who allegedly struck someone in the face — while on the job — is now facing an additional charge, according to an indictment filed in the U.S. District Court in Boise.

Lt. Joseph A. “Joey” Hoadley, who has been with the department since 2001, is now charged with destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation, according to an indictment filed Wednesday. Hoadley is also charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law for striking a man, listed only as B.H, while arresting him.

Hoadley was initially charged March 25 with deprivation of rights under the color of law.

The new indictment says that on March 30, 2017, Hoadley “used his hand and arm to strike B.H’s hand and neck area,” resulting in “bodily injury” to B.H.

According to the indictment, a person is protected by the Constitution and federal laws “to be free from unreasonable seizures, which includes the right to be free from a law enforcement officer’s use of unreasonable force during an arrest.”

After the arrest, the indictment said, Hoadley “knowingly falsified” his narrative report and a form for the Caldwell Police Department. The indictment says Hoadley falsely stated that B.H attempted to escape and falsely reported that Hoadley “use(d) his left hand to force (B.H) to the ground by his shirt collar.”

In addition, Hoadley implied that any force used against B.H was “necessary to effectuate the arrest … and to ensure officer safety.”

The indictment says the report and narrative were false because Hoadley knew that he had hit B.H. after B.H said something that prompted Hoadley to “intentionally” strike him.

The FBI did not immediately say whether the charges are related to its investigation of Caldwell police officers for reasons neither the city nor the FBI have disclosed. The FBI didn’t comment March 25, as well, when the Idaho Statesman reached out regarding Hoadley’s initial charge.

According to the criminal cover sheet filed with the indictment Tuesday, FBI Agent Ryan O’Neil is investigating Hoadley on both charges.

Hoadley — who was on administrative leave from the department as of March 25 — serves as a lieutenant in the investigations unit and until recently has been a spokesperson for the department, often issuing news releases on arrests and other matters.

He has an arraignment set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in Boise.

Falsifying records can result in up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000, according to the criminal cover sheet. Also, deprivation of rights under the color of the law can result in up to 10 years in prison or up to a $250,000 fine, or both.

Boise-area lawyer Charles Peterson, who is representing Hoadley, did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment Thursday morning.

FBI’s investigation into Caldwell police officers

The city announced March 17 that the FBI was investigating certain officers in the Caldwell Police Department. The city said the FBI was not investigating Police Chief Frank Wyant.

Two weeks later, Wyant retired after 30 years of service. The city has not said why Wyant retired but did say previously that despite comments on social media, he was not asked to resign.

Multiple records obtained by the Statesman show that eight officers have left the Caldwell Police Department in the last year, including Capt. Devin Riley. Additionally, Det. Sgt Ryan Bendawald, Det. Sgt Joshua Gregory, Det. Sgt Chad Ivie, Det. Sean King, Det. Cpl. Amber Walker, Det. Kenneth Branstetter II and Anthony Rojo have left the department.