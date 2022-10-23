Caldwell officer goes to hospital after patrol car is struck by suspected DUI driver

A Caldwell police officer went to the hospital after being involved in a collision early Sunday, with the other driver suspected of being under the influence.

The officer’s patrol vehicle was hit by a truck just after midnight while going west on East Chicago Street, according to the Caldwell Police Department.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado failed to halt at a stop sign at North Kimball Avenue and struck the left side of the patrol vehicle, the department said. The impact pushed the officer’s car into a residential yard.

Idaho State Police officers responded at the request of the Caldwell Police supervisor on duty. Caldwell police said state police officers arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of driving under the influence, having an open container and failing to purchase a driver’s license.

The Caldwell officer went to the hospital for treatment and was released hours later.