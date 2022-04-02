Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Caldwell Partners International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = CA$8.4m ÷ (CA$87m - CA$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

Therefore, Caldwell Partners International has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Caldwell Partners International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Caldwell Partners International's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Caldwell Partners International. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 20%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 208%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Caldwell Partners International has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 50%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Caldwell Partners International has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 127% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Caldwell Partners International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

