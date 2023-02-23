Caldwell police arrest 2 men in connection with shooting near College of Idaho campus

Two 19-year-old men have been arrested for allegedly firing multiple gunshots near a former College of Idaho sorority over the weekend.

The Caldwell Police Department, in a news release, said the two Meridian residents are being arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm at a dwelling, rioting and intimidating a witness — all felonies. The pair were both arrested at their respective homes Wednesday, police said.

Both men were in custody at the Ada County Jail on Thursday. The department was assisted by the Meridian and Garden City police departments.

“When the shooting occurred on Sunday morning, I knew that the individuals involved, wouldn’t be able to escape the team of tenacious and astute investigators we have in our department,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. “This violence must stop. Enough is enough!”

At 2:45 a.m. Sunday police found students “running from the location in fear” after receiving multiple calls to the East Oak Street home. No one was injured or shot. Police said they believe the men were denied entry to the home and then shortly after fired gunshots at the home from a nearby car.

The home used to house a College of Idaho sorority that later lost its affiliation with the university, police previously said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 208-343-2677 or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.