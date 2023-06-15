Caldwell police arrest man after ‘domestic dispute,’ standoff at apartment complex

Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon following a five-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Caldwell.

The Caldwell Police Department was called to a “domestic dispute” between a 40-year-old man and another person at an apartment near the 2700 block of Blackfoot Lane in Caldwell, according to a news release and additional information provided to the Idaho Statesman by spokesperson Char Jackson.

The caller said the man was “possibly armed” and in violation of his parole, the release said. It also noted that the Nampa Police Department had attempted to detain the man Tuesday night, but he fled.

Police said the man refused to turn himself in Wednesday and barricaded himself inside an apartment, saying that he wasn’t going back to prison and would use “any means necessary to ensure that he would not be arrested.” Police also said that because of the comments the man made, they believed he was armed, so they called for evacuations at the apartment complex.

Jackson clarified in an email that three adjoining apartments were cleared out.

After five hours of negotiations, the man “peacefully” surrendered to police and was arrested, the release said. Both the Nampa Police Department’s Tactical Response Team and Caldwell’s SWAT team responded because Caldwell didn’t have enough officer staffing, Jackson said.

Police didn’t locate any firearms after the man was arrested, she said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of several charges, police said, but they didn’t list any in the release other than a parole violation. Jackson told the Statesman she was still waiting for the man to appear on the Canyon County jail roster.

Police thanked the apartment’s residents for their corporation and Valley Church for “opening their doors” and allowing first responders to use the church during the incident.

The Caldwell Police Department evacuated a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Monday for several hours as police worked to detain and arrest a 34-year-old man who had allegedly vandalized another person’s home before heading to the Ustick Road store.

“This was the second SWAT activation in 48 hours that our brave men and women courageously responded to,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release.