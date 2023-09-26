Caldwell police ask for public’s help locating a stabbing suspect after attack in park

Police are searching for the man responsible for a stabbing at a Caldwell park.

Caldwell police visited the victim at a local hospital early Tuesday morning. The victim told officers that he gave the man a ride, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release, and that an altercation took place just before 1 a.m. after they stopped at Luby Park, 710 Irving St.

The suspect attacked the victim with a knife and stabbed him twice, resulting in “non-life-threatening” injuries, police said.

Police are still investigating the nature of the relationship between the two, Caldwell police spokesperson Char Jackson told the Idaho Statesman in an email.

“Luckily this did not end up worse and our victim survived this violent attack,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. “Be mindful of who you decide to pick up and give a ride to.”

The suspect fled the scene on foot, the victim told police, who are asking the public to help locate him. The suspect is a white male, about 6 feet tall, “with a medium build and short hair,” according to police. “He was wearing a hat with a gray front and mesh back.”

Anyone with information can call 208-343-COPS or the nonemergency dispatch line at 208-454-7531.