Caldwell’s new police chief could be LAPD lieutenant who lamented ‘woke narrative’

Alex Brizee
A high-ranking officer in the Los Angeles Police Department who made headlines for a controversial eulogy earlier this year could be Caldwell’s next police chief.

Just a week after Caldwell leaders said they weren’t ready to name a new police chief, the Caldwell City Council is expected to appoint LAPD Lt. Rex Ingram at the June 20 council meeting, according to a Tuesday news release. Ingram became known for his speech for a fallen officer, in which he criticized national “anti-police” rhetoric and the “woke narrative.”

The vacancy was created when long-serving police chief Frank Wyant retired from the department earlier this year. Ingram is an Eagle resident, according to the city.

Wyant’s retirement came as the FBI began investigating Caldwell Police Department officers — including former Lt. Joseph Hoadley, who has been charged with two federal crimes — for allegedly striking a man while arresting him and destroying, altering or falsifying records in a federal investigation. Wyant, the former police chief, is not the subject of the FBI investigation, city officials have previously said.

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner asked the Caldwell City Council on May 25 to appoint Jason Kuzick, a police captain in Henderson, Nevada, to be Caldwell’s newest police chief, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. But in a 4-2 vote, the council decided Kuzik shouldn’t fill the position.

Under Idaho law, if a city council votes down a nomination for a vacancy, the mayor has 10 days to nominate another person. If the mayor fails to make another nomination, then the council with a majority vote can appoint a suitable person.

Council member Chuck Stadick, during the May 25 meeting, said there were systemic problems within the department that need to be solved before a new chief can be successful, the Statesman previously reported. Stadick said Kruzik didn’t have the experience to deal with the systemic issues Caldwell is currently facing, and that he was close to retirement.

In Tuesday’s news release, Mayor Jarom Wagoner responded to Stadick’s comments. He acknowledged improvements must be made but denied that it was a “systemic problem.” He countered that retirement isn’t a factor, since police chiefs should only stay in their positions for five to seven years to avoid burnout.

“To categorize those issues as a systemic problem within our department is a disservice to the many brave men and women that currently work for Caldwell PD that serve with honor, integrity, and that are doing things the right way,” Wagoner said. “Those officers and employees have my full confidence and trust.”

Ingram was one of three finalists recommended to the mayor after a city committee interviewed candidates for the position. Stadick, who opposed Kuzik’s appointment last month, said he thought Ingram was the first choice out of the three finalists. The Statesman has reached out to city officials for the name of the third finalist.

“I did talk to Mr. Ingram at length,” Stadick said. “At the LA division he had a systemic problem like we have here with police officers doing things they shouldn’t, and because of his good job there, he was transferred to the Hollywood division. What I understand from his superiors is he did a fantastic job there.”

Aside from Stadick, council members Diana Register, John McGee and Geoff Williams opposed Kruzik’s appointment, while Chris Allgood and Brad Doty voted in favor. Several council members did not immediately respond to follow-up questions Wednesday.

“The police department is in desperate need of leadership, but they are also in desperate need of healing,” Register said at the May 25 council meeting. “And I believe that is going to take somebody who not just has the administrative and managerial experience but somebody who checks all the boxes for the needs of the department and committee as a whole.”

Ingram laments ‘woke narrative,’ ‘difficult time’ for officers

Ingram made headlines early this year when LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos — who was under Ingram’s command — was shot and killed while off-duty.

“When I first met you, I knew you were something special, a bright shining star of hope and a sense of tranquility in times of chaos,” Ingram said about Arroyos during his funeral service.

During the roughly 7-minute eulogy, Ingram also spoke up about Arroyos’ frustration against the anti-police rhetoric and the “woke narrative.”

“Your murder will not be in vain, and the violence must stop. Enough is enough,” Ingram said about Arroyos. “You shared with me your worries over the anti-police climate, the refusal to hold criminals accountable and a woke narrative that only seemed to make things worse, not better.”

Ingram said that he would continue to honor Arroyos by wearing his badge proudly.

“It is a sacred promise to treat everyone both inside and outside of our policing facilities and stations with fairness, respect, dignity and compassion,” Ingram said during the eulogy. “This is a very difficult time to be a police officer in America.”

Reporter Rachel Spacek contributed.

