Caldwell police fire longtime lieutenant who faces 2 federal charges, records show

The Caldwell Police Department has fired an officer charged with two federal crimes, records show.

Lt. Joseph Hoadley, who faces two federal charges of hitting someone he was arresting and lying in a report about it, was fired earlier this month, according to records obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Hoadley pleaded not guilty to deprivation of rights under the color of law after federal prosecutors said he hit a man identified in court records only as B.H. while arresting him. He also pleaded not guilty to destruction, alteration or falsification of records for allegedly falsifying a narrative report about the incident for the Caldwell Police Department.

According to an indictment, on March 30, 2017, Hoadley “used his hand and arm to strike B.H’s hand and neck area,” resulting in “bodily injury” to B.H. After the arrest, Hoadley “knowingly falsified” his narrative report.

In the report, Hoadley falsely stated that B.H attempted to escape and that Hoadley “use(d) his left hand to force (B.H) to the ground by his shirt collar,” the indictment said. It said Hoadley also suggested he used force against B.H. because it was necessary.

The FBI is investigating former Caldwell police officers, Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner said previously in an interview with the Idaho Statesman.

Wagoner said last month that Hoadley was on paid administrative leave. The city did not provide further details on why Hoadley was fired, only that he was served termination papers on Tuesday, May 3.

Hoadley’s termination was first reported by the Idaho Dispatch.

Hoadley began his career with the Caldwell Police Department in 2001. He was a lieutenant in the investigations unit. He was, until recently, a spokesperson for the department, often issuing news releases on arrests and other matters.

His trial is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21.

Hoadley’s attorney, Charles Peterson, declined to comment on his termination.

