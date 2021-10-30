Caldwell police: Four people arrested in connection with September fight and killing

Police have arrested four people in connection with a fight that led to the killing of an 18-year-old in Caldwell last month, according to a news release.

Late in the evening on Sept. 17, Caldwell police responded to reports of shots fired near Indiana Avenue and Hillcrest Lane, just north of Interstate 84. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims or suspects, according to a September news release.

Later that night, two young men arrived at West Valley Medical Center with gunshot wounds. One, Jose Hernandez, 18, died at the hospital. The other, an unidentified 19-year-old, was treated and released.

After an investigation, police have determined that a “fight between two groups of people” occurred Sept. 17, according to a Thursday news release.

“During the fight, one of the subjects involved fired a handgun several times at members of the other group, striking Jose Hernandez and a second 19-year-old male,” the release said.

Police have since arrested four people in connection with the fight. One, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, use of a firearm during a felony and a criminal gang enhancement, which could extend any prison sentence. He is being charged as an adult.

A man, 18, was arrested on suspicion of aiding or abetting first-degree murder, aiding or abetting aggravated assault and aggravated battery, supplying firearms to a criminal gang member and a criminal gang enhancement.

The third suspect, a 17-year-old boy being charged as an adult, has been arrested on suspicion of aiding or abetting first degree murder, aiding or abetting aggravated assault and aggravated battery, accessory to a felony and a criminal gang enhancement.

A man, 19, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony.

It is unclear when each suspect was arrested.