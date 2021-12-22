Caldwell Police investigate shooting that leaves one victim in hospital

A shooting Tuesday evening during an altercation between two groups of males has left one victim hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Caldwell Police Department.

Police also said in a news release that an unknown victim might have been stabbed. It appears that the parties knew each other, police said, and the groups fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault in the case, according to the release.

Caldwell Police said they responded to reports of a shooting on Arrowhead Drive at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly after, an 18-year-old man showed up at West Valley Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds, and police said he was transferred to a Boise hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

