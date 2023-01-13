Caldwell police investigate stabbing after 2 dead, say there’s no threat to community

Caldwell police are investigating an early-morning stabbing that resulted in the death of two men.

At 6:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a domestic disturbance report at a residence on Shelburne Street. Officers found two men on the floor of the home with multiple stab wounds. One man was dead, and the other was conscious and breathing, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release.

Officers attempted life-saving measures at the scene. The conscious individual was then taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, where he later died, police said in the release.

Caldwell police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Caldwell police detectives, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office crime lab personnel and investigators from the Canyon County Coroner’s Office are processing evidence from the scene. The manners of death are pending until an autopsy is completed, police said.

“This is a very tragic incident, and I am saddened by the horrific news this morning,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. “I send my condolences to the family affected by this atrocity and offer any support we can. Our investigators will work around the clock to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Police said they are not searching for a suspect, and that there is no threat to the community. Witnesses have cooperated with investigators, and police said the stabbings were an “isolated domestic related incident.”

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims.