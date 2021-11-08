Caldwell Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ possibly connected to man’s kidnapping

Authorities are investigating a “suspicious death” that involves a man who had been reported missing Friday, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release.

At around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Caldwell police officers responded to a man found lying unconscious in a driveway on the 1400 block of Boise Avenue in Caldwell. Luis Garcia, a 22-year-old Nampa resident, “appeared to be suffering from numerous injuries” but was still breathing, according to the release. He later died at a local medical center.

On Friday, Garcia was reported to the Nampa Police Department as missing. Family members had received information he “had been possibly kidnapped by two unknown males,” the news release said.

Both the Caldwell and Nampa police are investigating Garcia’s death and have encouraged anyone with information about what happened to Garcia to contact them. Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Southwest Idaho at 208-343-2677 or www.343cops.com.

