Caldwell police will not ID officers who shot, killed 1 in domestic violence investigation

The Caldwell Police Department will not release the names of the officers who shot and killed a man in Caldwell over the weekend, spokesperson Char Jackson told the Idaho Statesman by email.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Caldwell Police Department were on the 600 block of North Kimball Avenue regarding a domestic violence investigation when they discovered a man had “barricaded himself inside a home with a child,” police previously said in a news release.

According to the release, after “several hours of failed negotiations,” the Caldwell Police Department SWAT team was deployed and attempted to execute an arrest warrant, which is when the shooting occurred. The man died at the home. No officers were injured, according to police.

Authorities activated the Canyon County Critical Task Force, and Idaho State Police is leading the investigation. State police spokesperson Tecia Ferguson told the Statesman by email that two Caldwell officers fired their weapons during the incident, but did not clarify whether both officers’ bullets struck the man. It’s unclear how many shots were fired.

Ferguson declined to identify the officers and said it was the Caldwell Police Department’s decision “when or if they release” the officers’ names.

Ferguson also said that the man, who has not been identified, was armed with an “edged weapon.” The Statesman has filed a public records request with the Canyon County Coroner’s Office for the man’s autopsy report.

The unidentified officers were placed on paid administrative leave, a standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

Authorities previously said the man was “known to the victim.” In a follow-up email, Ferguson told the Statesman that the man lived in the home with the child.

“This is a tragic situation for the family and the officers involved,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the news release. “My thoughts go out to them during this difficult time.”

Need help?

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise is available through its hotline at 208-343-7025 for victims of domestic violence, or online at wcaboise.org.

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care after an assault.

Anyone in need of help or who believes they may be in a violent relationship is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).