Caldwell police: Officer ‘cheated death’ after accidental exposure to fentanyl

A Caldwell police officer has been hospitalized after an accidental exposure to fentanyl, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department.

Officers responded to a shoplifting call late Monday afternoon on Cleveland Boulevard and detained a 22-year-old suspect. During a search of the suspect, one officer discovered fentanyl — in both pill and powder form — and took possession of the drug as evidence, the release said.

As the officer drove the suspect to the Canyon County jail, he began to experience symptoms related to a fentanyl exposure, including the initial stages of losing consciousness, according to the release. The officer stopped his car, radioed for medical attention and self-administered Narcan to stop the effects of the drug exposure.

Narcan (naloxone) is a drug that counteracts the fatal effects of an opioid overdose.

“Our officers’ quick thinking prevented what could have been a fatal exposure to several people,” the news release said. “Other officers and paramedics responded to the scene, and provided first aid to both the officer and the suspect.”

Both were transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment. The officer remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The suspect was later arrested on charges of shoplifting and possession of fentanyl.

“Today, our officer cheated death and had the wherewithal to take immediate action when he stopped his car, requested help and administered Narcan to himself,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said. “I would also like to mention that not only did he save his own life, but he saved the suspect’s life too by stopping the car when beginning to lose consciousness after overdosing. I am proud of him for his actions.”