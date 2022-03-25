Caldwell police officer faces federal charge for allegedly hitting a man while on duty

A Caldwell police officer has been charged with striking someone and depriving him of his constitutional right to be free from unreasonable force.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Lt. Joey Hoadley with deprivation of rights under the color of law for striking a man, listed as B.H. in court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Boise.

According to court documents, Hoadley is accused of hitting the man on March 30, 2017.

The FBI did not immediately confirm whether the charge is related to its investigation of the Caldwell Police Department. According to documents obtained by the Idaho Statesman, FBI Agent Ryan O’Neil is investigating Hoadley. O’Neil did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Bianca Stevenson, spokesperson for the city of Caldwell, said Friday that Hoadley is on administrative leave from the department. She declined to comment on the charge against him.

Court documents show Hoadley was offered a plea agreement. His attorney, Charles Peterson, did not return a phone call Friday. Documents show Hoadley has an arraignment and plea agreement hearings at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 31.

Hoadley began his career with the Caldwell Police Department in 2001, his biography on the city website said. He serves as a lieutenant in the investigations unit and until recently has been a spokesperson for the department, often issuing news releases on arrests and other matters.

His arrest was first reported by KTVB.

Reporter Alex Brizee contributed.

