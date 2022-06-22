Caldwell police pull body from Indian Creek; investigation into identity underway

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Caldwell police officers pulled a body out of Indian Creek in Caldwell on Wednesday, city spokesperson Bianca Stevenson confirmed to the Idaho Statesman. The body was taken to the Canyon County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Jennifer Crawford confirmed that she received the body but said it has not yet been identified.

Officers with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office provided drone assistance during an on-scene investigation, Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker said.

An investigation into the person’s identity and manner of death is underway.