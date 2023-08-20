Caldwell police respond to two reports of gunfire, including a weekend road rage case

Police reported two separate shooting incidents in Caldwell on Saturday night.

The Caldwell Police Department received reports of gunshots near Karcher Road and Florida Avenue just before midnight. Responding officers determined “some sort of road rage incident occurred,” according to a news release.

The suspect shot at the victim’s vehicle multiple times before fleeing the area, according to police. Police said the suspect was driving a white BMW or Cadillac with “very dark tinted windows” and a license plate number that included 1P.

No one was injured.

Earlier, police invested an incident in which witnesses said someone fired a gun 10 times before 9 p.m. in the 300 block of East Freeport Street, the news release said.. No homes or vehicles were hit. Police recovered shell casings at the scene.

“Although we had these two unrelated back-to-back acts of cowardly gun violence, we had a very uneventful and safe rodeo week in Caldwell,” Rex Ingram, Caldwell police chief, said in a news release. “I am proud of our officers who worked tirelessly all week so that Idahoans, and any visitor who traveled to our beloved city, could enjoy the festivities without fear of being victimized.”

The department is investigating both incidents and asked anyone with information to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.