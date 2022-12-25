Caldwell police searching for suspect after Christmas morning shooting

Caldwell police are looking for a man after a Sunday morning shooting left one person in critical condition.

According to a Caldwell Police Department news release, the shooting happened about 7:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Village Green Street.

The assailant, who police said is known to the victim, opened fire after getting into a verbal altercation. The suspect then left the scene, according to the news release.

Police said the suspect was described as a man in his 20s.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and police do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time,” the news release said.

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said he was “appalled” by the incident.

“It is disgusting that we have people who continue to pillage and destroy lives, no matter what day or holiday it is,” he said in the release. “… I can assure our public that our detectives are working diligently to bring this man to justice, where he will be able to meet his nice warm jail cell, so he won’t be able to spend another Christmas like he did this morning in our great city.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531 or CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).