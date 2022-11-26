Caldwell police shoot and kill suspect during domestic violence investigation, officials say

Caldwell officers shot and killed a suspect during a domestic violence investigation Saturday, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Authorities said shortly before 9 a.m. they were working on a domestic violence case in the 600 block of North Kimball Street and found the suspect in the investigation had barricaded himself inside a residence with a child.

Police said the man was known to the victim, though it wasn’t immediately clear if the child was involved in the domestic violence investigation or what the child’s relationship was to the suspect.

Caldwell Police SWAT deployed into the residence after “several hours of failed negotiations” to arrest the man on a warrant, police said in the news release. Police shot and killed the suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified. The man died at the scene.

The child was “rescued without physical harm” and no officers were injured, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear. Police did not say if the man was armed or how many officers fired on him. According to the news release, more than one officer is on paid administrative leave due to involvement in the shooting.

The Idaho State Police department is leading a Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the shooting.

It’s the second police shooting in the Treasure Valley in the past week. On Tuesday, Boise police shot and injured a man who was wanted on suspicion of felony aggravated battery. Police said he threatened an officer with a knife.