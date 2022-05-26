Caldwell’s mayor made his police chief decision. Then City Council members made theirs

Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner said he was 100% confident in his pick to be the new leader of the Caldwell Police Department, but his fellow city leaders said Wednesday that now is not the time to name anyone.

Wagoner asked the Caldwell City Council to appoint Jason Kuzik, a captain in the Henderson (Nevada) Police Department, to the Caldwell police chief position. The council, in a 4-2 vote, decided Kuzik should not fill the position, made vacant by the retirement of Frank Wyant.

Council member Chuck Stadick said he believed there to be systemic problems within the department that need to be solved before a new chief can be successful.

The Caldwell Police Department remains under FBI investigation, Stadick pointed out Wednesday night. Former Caldwell Lt. Joseph Hoadley was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly hitting someone he was arresting and later lying about it on a police report. Hoadley is scheduled to go to trial on two federal charges next month. He was fired earlier this year, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

“We don’t know who the folks are that are guilty and who are not relative to the things that have been going on in the police department over the past couple years,” said Stadick. “Until an investigation is through, how can you come up with some good decisions?”

Stadick, Diana Register, John McGee and Geoff Williams opposed the appointment, while Chris Allgood and Brad Doty voted in favor.

Before the vote, Wagoner pleaded with the council to support Kuzik so they can start to “heal the department.”

Kuzik would have replaced Wyant, who retired after 30 years in Caldwell. The city has said Wyant is not the subject of the FBI investigation.

Register said things need to be done within the department before a new chief is appointed.

“I refuse to put someone in the position just to get someone in there,” she said.

Wagoner could recommend another police chief applicant to the council. The city previously told the Statesman that Lt. Dave Wright is the acting Caldwell police chief.

