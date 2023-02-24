Caldwell school contract worker fired, arrested for allegedly grabbing students

Another employee working within the Caldwell School District has been arrested for allegedly harming students.

The Caldwell Police Department arrested and booked a Van Buren Elementary School behavioral interventionist into the Canyon County Jail on Thursday on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, according to a news release from the department.

The 41-year-old employee allegedly grabbed two students on three separate occasions between Tuesday and Wednesday “using physical contact to pull them off tables or out of cabinets,” according to the news release. She has since been fired, police said.

The employee’s building access was removed, and she was asked to leave the school once the elementary school’s principal opened an investigation into the incident, police said.

“The most vulnerable population of our children continue to fall victim at the hands of those who are expected to lead, guide, mentor, and protect,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the news release. “I hope that by now our community knows that we take all allegations seriously and will always do our part to keep them safe.”

The contract worker was the second Caldwell elementary school employee to face charges in a week.

The Caldwell Police Department last week announced the arrest of Lincoln Elementary School special education teacher Kerry Black, who allegedly hit, spanked and forcefully turned the heads of several preschool students. Black has been charged with 11 misdemeanor counts of injury to child and is out on a $3,000 bond, online court records showed.

“I appreciate the principal’s quick response,” Caldwell School District Superintendent Shalene French said in Friday’s news release. “The partnering agency that employs this individual took responsibility and was very supportive during this investigation. Our goal is to provide a safe and joyful learning environment for all children and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

The Idaho Statesman has reached out to the school district for additional information.