Caldwell shooting leaves man, 32, dead and another in custody. Here’s what we know

A Caldwell man was taken into custody after a Friday shooting left another person dead, authorities said.

Canyon County sheriff’s deputies responded about 4 p.m. to the 5000 block of U.S. 20-26 in Caldwell after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the department.

A 32-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle parked near a local business, the department said, and a 57-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene. Investigators don’t believe the two knew each other.

An altercation — potentially road rage — occurred between the two men and led to the shooting, according to the news release.

“This was a tragic incident,” Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in the release. “My office will continue working tonight and throughout the weekend to discern all the facts and gather the necessary evidence. At this time, we are confident there is no additional threat to the public.”

Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect or victim.