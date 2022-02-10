🌱 Caldwells Daily Digest: Is Caldwell Too Noisy? And More News

THE CALDWELLS, NJ — Good day, neighbors! The week is almost over. Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

Here's What You Can Expect From The Weather Friday:

Sunshine. High: 52 Low: 39.

Here are the top stories today in Caldwells:

Residents Complain About Construction Noise At Caldwell Meeting (TAPInto) West Essex Football Player Vito Finetti Headed to TCNJ (TAPinto.net) New Pets Up For Adoption At Caldwells Area Shelters (Caldwells Patch) West Essex First Aid Squad leadership changes | The Progress News (New Jersey Hills) Cardinal To Preside Over Mass And Bless Renovated Chapel In North Caldwell (Patch)

Today in Caldwells:

From my notebook:

West Essex Regional School District: "Congratulations to West Essex Senior Christopher Corbo and his family! Chris signed a Letter of Intent to play Football at Dartmouth University." (Facebook)

Caldwell Police Department: "The Caldwell Police Department announces the arrest of Silviano Luis-Baragan for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, and Possession of High-capacity Magazine. O..." (Facebook)

Alzheimer's Association Greater New Jersey Chapter: "February is the month we celebrate Valentine’s Day, Black History Month and American Heart Month. This month we offer a series of programs to educate on the brain and heart connection, plus other related topics. All programs are held vir..." (Facebook)

Alzheimer's Association Greater New Jersey Chapter: "We're thrilled to be part of @BrainHealth4Men's Black Men's Brain Health Conference to increase representation of Black men in brain science research & to reduce brain health disparities. Register to attend online at no cost: mensbrainhe..." (Facebook)

Caldwell Police Department: "A lot can happen in the '5 seconds' you took your eyes off the road. Be an MVP in 2022 by refusing to drive distracted. #superbowlmvp #superbowllvi #distracteddriving #jerseydrives #SafeRoadsNJ" (Facebook)

West Caldwell Public Library: "Win an ipad Mini by taking the WCPL survey! The Library is developing a new long range plan in a post-COVID world and we need your help! tiny.one/wcpl30" (Facebook)

Caldwell Public Library: "PSA from Rutgers University Behavioral Healthcare Hotline: 833-223-0011" (Facebook)

West Caldwell Public Library: "Click the link, then click tune in here to rsvp for this LIVE NJPAC virtual event. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CdFS4st5k1LM8lx0B8oImVULH1CmWrFa/view?usp=sharing" (Facebook)

Caldwell Public Library: "Born on this day in 1828, Jules Verne was a French author who pioneered the Science Fiction genre, describing fantastic technologies that hadn't been invented yet. He wrote a number of intriguing Dystopian Stories, where technology went ..." (Facebook)

Caldwell Public Library: "Born on this day in 1828, Jules Verne was a French author who pioneered the Science Fiction genre, describing fantastic technologies that hadn't been invented yet. He wrote a number of intriguing Dystopian Stories, where technology went ..." (Instagram)

West Caldwell Public Library: "WCPL has a 2nd OverDrive library for ALL West Caldwell cardholders including PAID cards! (We are looking at you North Caldwell patrons!) Add the West Caldwell Library to your Libby app today!" (Facebook)

Caldwell Public Library: "PSA from Rutgers University Behavioral HealthcareHotline: 833-223-0011" (Instagram)

The Gramon Family of Schools, Local Business: "The Gramon Family of Schools - N-Bistro -‘A Vocational Experience with Milk and 2 Sugars!’Our on-campus coffee shop is completely run by the students. Our students make and serve hot and iced coffee as well as bagels, package and froze..." (Patch)

Events:

Unemployed? Obtain a Free Training Grant for Top Certifications (February 11)

Office & Home Furniture Liquidation Warehouse Sale..... (February 12)

7th Acting Locally for a more Sustainable World Conference (February 12)

NJ Camp Fairs at the Livingston Mall Feb 12, 2022 - FREE to Attend (12-3PM) (February 12)

Social Security Webinar 2/15 & 2/16 (February 16)

Announcements:

Tri-State Dates 20% OFF Valentine's Day Special! (Details)

Gigs & services:

Other classifieds:

Sell Your Business Today - #1 Business Broker - Darren Smith (Details)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Friday. I'll see you around!

— Caren Lissner

About me: Hi! I'm a lifelong New Jersey resident. I graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in the 1990s and now live in Hoboken. After college, I spent 20 years as a beat reporter and editor at a newspaper chain in Hudson County, and have written for the Washington Post and Atlantic.com. I've also published two novels, one of which was adapted into a nerdy romantic comedy that's currently streaming on Netflix (called Carrie Pilby). I believe in the power of local journalism to do so much good in large and small ways. Reach me at caren.lissner@patch.com

