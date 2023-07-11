Caleb Boateng held without bail in shooting of mother and brother on Colby Ave. in Worcester

WORCESTER - Caleb Boateng is arraigned in Central District Court Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Lawyer Sean McGinty, left, represented Boateng.

WORCESTER - Caleb Boateng, accused of shooting his mother and brother at their Colby Avenue home on Friday, was arraigned Tuesday in Central District Court.

Boateng, 24, shot at police officers who responded to the report of a shooting. A 13-hour standoff followed, with Boateng barricaded in the house at 51 Colby Ave.

After being hospitalized in the days after his arrest, Boateng made his initial court appearance about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

He is charged with two counts of assault to murder (armed), two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, among other charges.

Not-guilty pleas were entered on his behalf, and Judge Janet J. McGuiggan ordered him held without bail.

Boateng is accused of shooting his mother, Philomena Boateng, and his brother, Obed O. Boateng, during a confrontation about 8:30 a.m. Friday. Court records show the mother was shot in the right arm and right thigh, and that the brother was shot in the abdomen and left hand. Both were hospitalized.

Pilomena Boateng was still in the hospital Tuesday afternoon, Assistant District Attorney Karen Bell said. When asked by McGuiggan if Obed Boateng was still in the hospital, Bell said she did not know.

Meantime, Philomena and Obed have been granted restraining orders against Caleb, according to court records.

When asked by the judge if he wanted a court-appointed attorney, Caleb Boateng, who was wearing a black designer T-shirt and was sporting stitches and a bruise on his upper-right forehead, politely answered, "Yes, Ma'am,"

Caleb Boateng is not licensed to possess a firearm and/or ammunition, according to court records.

Sean M. McGinty is the defendant's court-appointed lawyer.

Caleb Boateng is being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday in Courtroom 23.

No motive for the shooting was revealed in court.

A window and doors are covered with plywood at 51 Colby Ave. Tuesday after a standoff with police last week.

WORCESTER - Worcester Police officers, including a tactical unit, during the 13-hour standoff on Colby Avenue Friday.

