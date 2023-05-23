Caleb Conley, Scott County deputy sheriff, shot and killed

Caleb Conley, a Scott County, Kentucky, sheriff's deputy was killed Monday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police, which is investigating the incident, said Conley was shot at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and later died, according to a release from Capt. Paul Blanton, police spokesperson.

Police did not immediately available Tuesday morning to give details surrounding Conley's death.

The shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m. in Scott County, police said.

“Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in praying for the family and fellow law enforcement officers of Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who was killed this evening while protecting our people,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in the release. “This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful."

The sheriff's office is planning an escort for Conley in Cynthiana this morning starting around 10 a.m.

"We estimate at approximately 10:00 we will be coming down I-64 East to Payne’s Depot. We will then proceed around the bypass to Broadway, on to Main Street, and then back around the bypass toward 62 to Wares Funeral Home in Cynthiana," the post said.

