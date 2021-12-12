New Caledonia holds tense final vote on independence from France

The Daily Beast

Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” had a lot of news to cover this week, but the hands-down best joke came from Michael Che about the homeless arsonist who set the Fox News Christmas tree on fire last week.“After the tree outside of Fox News headquarters was set on fire by a homeless man, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt said, ‘This Scrooge is not going to get away with it,’” Che told viewers. “And nothing has ever explained Fox News better than a rich white lady calling a homeless man ‘S