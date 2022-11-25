Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.182

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 5th of January to £0.182. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.6% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Caledonia Investments' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Caledonia Investments was paying a whopping 141% as a dividend, but this only made up 9.4% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 13.2% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 32%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Caledonia Investments Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.429 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.648. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Caledonia Investments has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Caledonia Investments' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Caledonia Investments' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Caledonia Investments' payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Caledonia Investments stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

